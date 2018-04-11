Apple Music celebrates 40 million subscribers with a new boss

Apple Music has been reported as growing faster than Spotify in the US, adding five percent to its subscriber base each month, as compared to Spotify's two percent growth. Now Apple's streaming service has hit a new milestone: 40 million subscribers, according to a report at Variety (which was also hinted at by a European Apple Music employee last week). The company also announced the that long-time Apple executive Oliver Schusser will take over as vice president of Apple Music and International Content. He'll report directly to Eddy Cue, who hired Schusser 14 years ago.
According to Variety's sources, Schusser will move from London to California for the new role and split his time between Apple's offices in Cupertino and Culver City. Schusser previously worked on projects like the App Store, iTunes movies and TV, iBooks, Apple Podcasts and more, notes Variety. Tracey Hannelly will apparently take on Schusser's old position leading Apple Music International. The new promotions will have no impact on Jimmy Iovine's standing at the company, says a Variety source. Iovine already planned to step back from daily operations at Apple Music.