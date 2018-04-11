Russian cosmonauts are really into 'World of Tanks'

Why space, you rightly ask? Tanks don't do so well in zero gravity, after all. One word: Russia. World of Tanks is massive in the country. According to unofficial figures from wot-news, there are around 37.2 million players on the game's Russian servers, compared to 21 million in Europe and 8.9 million in North America. So it makes sense that Russia would take the lead in this launch. And you don't get more grandiose an announcement than one made from the heavens, hence cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev and Anton Shkaplerov officially unveiling the bonus event from the ISS (yes, they're even wearing World of Tanks T-shirts).

To take part in the event, you just need to log in to your World of Tanks account and play one battle between April 12 at 1pm (ET) and April 13 at 1pm (ET) and you'll get a bunch of in-game boosters, including: +100 percent combat XP personal reserve, +300 percent crew XP personal reserve, +300 percent free XP personal reserve and +50 percent credits personal reserve. Each booster lasts an hour. Watch Oleg and Anton's out-of-this-world message here: