The Morning After: Nintendo's DIY cardboard kits reviewed

Nintendo's DIY cardboard kits reinvent gaming.

Nintendo Labo review: a labor of love

Nintendo's Labo is ingenious. It's something few other companies could have produced and turns the Switch into so much more than a game console: With Labo, it's an engine powering a whole new world of DIY creations. However, building Labo kits can be a pretty huge time sink.

They're not as necessary in a world of ubiquitous WiFi.

Apple discontinues its AirPort WiFi routers

The rumors of Apple exiting the WiFi router market were true: The company is officially discontinuing its AirPort and Time Capsule base stations. Apple told us the company would continue to provide hardware and software support (such as patching bugs and vulnerabilities), but the devices themselves will only be available "while supplies last."

Yes, even your naughty bits.

Someday, every piece of a person will be replaceable

Medical science has made tremendous advances in reproductive-organ transplant techniques. In the span of just four years, we've seen the first successful penile transplant, the first child born from a transplanted uterus, and as of Monday, the world's first full male genital transplant surgery. What's even more wild is this isn't just a state-of-the-art medical procedure, it's par for the course in terms of transplant technology.

Amazon's AI can also answer follow-up questions without hearing its name.

Alexa will soon have a memory

Amazon's Alexa can't remember stuff. That will soon change, however. Amazon's Ruhi Sarikaya has detailed a string of upgrades to Alexa that promises more natural conversations, particularly about familiar subjects. Most notably, Alexa devices in the US will soon have a memory: You can tell the voice assistant to remember an important fact (say, a friend's birthday) and bring that up later.

They arrested the suspect, a former cop, on Tuesday.

Investigators used online DNA databases to hunt Golden State Killer

Yesterday several police departments in California announced the arrest of the Golden State Killer, who killed a dozen people between 1978 and 1986 and has been accused of over 50 rapes. At the time, investigators said DNA played a role in identifying former Auburn, CA, police officer Joseph James DeAngelo, and today went a step further with the explanation.

Investigators took DNA samples from the old crime scenes and plugged them into online databases, looking for familiar matches that would help narrow down the suspect. The Olympian reports that by combing through family trees of partial matches, they focused on DeAngelo, who was the right age and had lived in some of the areas. The method used is likely to reignite debate over the privacy implications of DNA-based services.

