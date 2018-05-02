Hulu rivals Netflix with its own exclusive Dreamworks partnership

Hulu is also tipped to become the exclusive streaming home of future Dreamworks Animation movies, thanks to its first ever multi-year deal with the studio. Starting in 2019, you'll find the likes of How to Train Your Dragon and Trolls on the platform, plus classics such as Shrek and Shark Tale. And, naturally, the two companies will be working on series spin offs from these franchises. What this means for Netflix's partnership with Dreamworks, though, is yet to be seen, although Netflix probably isn't too worried, as it recently blew past the 125-million-subscriber mark.

And in decidedly ­un­-family-friendly content, Hulu has also partnered with Blumhouse Television for a year-round horror event series called Into The Dark. The first Friday of every month will see the arrival of a super-sized episode, inspired by that month's major holiday and featuring a broad selection of filmmakers and actors.

Of course, all of this programming comes at a price, hence the launch of a couple of new advertising features. Later this year, Hulu will start displaying dynamically-inserted ads within Hulu Live TV, and has announced plans to become the first entertainment company to offer ad-supported downloadable content. So you can download your shows to watch on the go, but you won't escape the advertising. This is slated for launch during Hulu's 2018-2019 upfront season.