Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: izusek via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Google Assistant can now order movie tickets on your behalf

Find showtimes, buy tickets and watch trailers, all by voice.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
44m ago in AV
Comments
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
izusek via Getty Images

Google Assistant's latest trick is ordering movie tickets. It's a partnership with Fandango that enables the digital helper to assist you with movie night decisions. You can buy tickets with your voice, or you can ask for general showtimes in your area, along with finding out a movie's cast and maybe even watching a trailer. Google says picking assigned seats is pretty simple too.

It was only a matter of time before Google brought Assistant into the movie mix. Not long ago, the tech juggernaut added movie showtimes and reviews to Search results. The AI has its limits though, and predicting how long, say, MoviePass will stay afloat is probably outside of its purview.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr