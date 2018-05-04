Google Assistant can now order movie tickets on your behalf

Google Assistant's latest trick is ordering movie tickets. It's a partnership with Fandango that enables the digital helper to assist you with movie night decisions. You can buy tickets with your voice, or you can ask for general showtimes in your area, along with finding out a movie's cast and maybe even watching a trailer. Google says picking assigned seats is pretty simple too.
It was only a matter of time before Google brought Assistant into the movie mix. Not long ago, the tech juggernaut added movie showtimes and reviews to Search results. The AI has its limits though, and predicting how long, say, MoviePass will stay afloat is probably outside of its purview.