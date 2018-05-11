Show More Results

Image credit: Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
Snapchat's revised redesign is rolling out on iOS

This is for the haters.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
17m ago in Mobile
Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

Snapchat's redesigned redesign is rolling out to users on iOS. If you'll remember, critics of last fall's visual makeover hated how the refresh moved friends' stories in with #brand posts. It even apparently affected how many new users the app was attracting, hence the revision. Well, The Verge confirmed that won't be the case for much longer. The new design reinstates chronological sorting and is slowly making its way to iOS. Android users will have to wait, because Snap hasn't said anything about when the update lands for Google fans.

