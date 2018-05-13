OnePlus 6 leak reveals more of its glass-centric design

Other tidbits? The 16- and 20-megapixel rear cameras are stacked vertically (as seems to be the rage nowadays), the alert slider has moved to the right (gasp!), and there's still a headphone jack -- expect OnePlus to make a fuss over that last part. We already know some of the details from OnePlus itself, including the presence of a Snapdragon 845 processor and a version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The listing doesn't leave much to the imagination (beyond what OnePlus has revealed, that is) ahead of the OnePlus 6's official debut on May 16th. About the only thing left is to try the real thing -- we'll let you know how that works before long.