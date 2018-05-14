‘Lawbreakers’ studio Boss Key shuts down

Lawbreakers's arena-style jetpack combat hearkened to 90s shooters like Quake and Unreal, but with Team Fortress 2-style class-based mechanics. Unfortunately, it didn't attract a solid and sustained audience, and its playerbase dwindled. Boss Key's follow-up, Radical Heights, launched just last month in a niche already crowded by Fortnite and PUBG. Servers for the studio's battle royale game will stay up "for the near future," Bleszinski said.