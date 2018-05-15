Arlo's smart security light helps ward off nighttime intruders

Outdoor security cameras are all well and good, but what if you would like to scare intruders away in addition to recording their faces for posterity? Netgear's soon-to-be-stand-alone Arlo brand might have the answer. It just shipped a smart Security Light System that can both illuminate trespassers and switch on the company's cameras. You can tell the lights to change color or flash to be sure everyone knows there's a would-be burglar, and you can even use Alexa to control them without getting out of bed.