New Google Lens features are now live on Android phones

Style Match lets you scan items in your surroundings to find other objects with a similar aesthetic, while Smart Text Selection detects words in your viewfinder and can translate or explain them for you. You can also copy and paste text from things like book covers or notices around you, which is pretty neat.

You may have already started seeing some of these new tools on your phone, by the way. Google said it "conducted a controlled roll out for these Lens updates," starting with a smaller percentage and expanding to 100% of users over several days. Now, all compatible devices should have them.

These features will also be "coming soon" to Google Photos, the company said. This means that those of us who use Photos will soon be able to copy and paste text from our stored images into our phones, or find items with a similar style to objects in pictures we've taken. Basically, it's the same Lens features except instead of using a camera, Google will analyze shots you've already snapped.

As announced at I/O, Lens will be built into the native camera apps of phones like the LG G7. Now, you'll also find it in the cameras of compatible devices from brands like Pixel, LG, Motorola, Xiaomi, Sony Mobile, Nokia, Transsion, TCL, OnePlus, BQ and ASUS. If you still prefer having a separate Lens app for some reason, or if your phone isn't by one of these companies, you can download it from the Play store soon.