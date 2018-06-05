Lenovo's new Yoga Book actually has dual screens

If you recall, the original Yoga Book is a ten-inch convertible that has a screen on one side and a smooth surface facing the display where you'd expect a keyboard. It had something Lenovo called a "halo keyboard," which used the touch-sensitive surface, light haptic feedback and outlines of keys in place of actual buttons. Getting rid of a proper keyboard allowed the company to not only make the Yoga Book much thinner than other convertibles, but also integrate a writing surface that digitized your scribbles, even when the primary display is off.

The original Yoga Book.

Ultimately, the first Yoga Book was more of a novelty that wasn't executed very well. The second-generation, however, will feature dual display panels instead of simply a touch-sensitive surface and a screen. It'll also offer an "enhanced inking experience" and an "AI-enabled" keyboard, although the company did not clarify what this might mean (we're guessing some sort of predictive typing). Powering it will be more powerful Intel CPUs.

That's all Lenovo has shared so far, and it promised more details later this year. This tasty teaser might be light on details, but it's intriguing to see that companies like Lenovo and ASUS are investing in dual-screen devices. Is this the future of laptops and convertibles? We'll have to wait and see.

Click here to catch up on all the latest news from Computex 2018!