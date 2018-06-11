Facebook Messenger adds World Cup-themed filters and games

The Messenger app's camera now has filters for face paint and 'festive wigs' designed for every competing team (sorry, USA), along with frame effects featuring the flags of each country in the tournament and custom ones for each match (like France vs. Australia, for example). A few of the existing 'hidden' games like Keepie Uppie and fantasy instant game theScore both have special World Cup versions, while new title Golden Boot (downloadable from the Messenger's games tab) lets players try out their free kick skills.