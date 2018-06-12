Hey Nintendo, where's 'Metroid Prime 4'?

If you've been patiently waiting since last year's E3 conference for the reveal of the new Metroid Prime 4 game, we're sorry. The hotly anticipated next iteration of Samus Aran was nowhere to be seen during Nintendo Direct, the venerable gaming company's main announcement video that broadcast live this morning.
Sure, the stuff we did see was pretty great, including a news of Fortnite and Fire Emblem for the Switch, but we really did think we might see the game that Nintendo teased last year. The last version of the Prime series was back in 2015 on the 3DS, for goodness' sake. Ah, well, at least we have Animal Crossing. Oh, wait, that wasn't announced, either.