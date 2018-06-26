Audi delays e-tron launch in the wake of CEO's arrest

Audi's electric SUV, the e-tron Quattro crossover, notable for its optional aerodynamic side cameras and super-fast charging abilities, was supposed to be revealed at the end of August. Just last week, however, the car maker's CEO was arrested over his alleged role in Dieselgate, the scandal over Audi-owned Volkswagen's cheats on emissions testing. It's not surprising then that, according to a report at AutoBlog, Audi has decided to delay the planned launch of the SUV for an undetermined later date.