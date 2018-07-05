'Fortnite' Playground mode has one more week to live

So what will be in that next version? Right now they're promising team selection, so you can do damage and edit other player's structures, while playing 1v1 or 2v2. What players are using now, "represents our first step into what a full creative mode looks like in Fortnite." We'll have to wait to find out exactly what that means, but with skyrocketing popularity and money coming in hand over fist, it appears that esports isn't Epic's only plan to capitalize on its battle royale juggernaut.