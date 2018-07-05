Tinder adds GIF-like video loops to spice up your dating profile

If you're a dating app regular, you know that a photo only says so much about yourself. But do you really want to go to the trouble of recording a whole video for people who could swipe left before you've even spoken a word? Tinder thinks there's a better balance between the two. It's launching a Loops feature that (surprise) adds two-second looping videos to your profile alongside the usual still shots. You just have to trim an existing video to portray yourself as a fun-loving party person or tender romantic.
The feature is initially available for iOS users in the US, UK, Canada and large chunks of Western Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Sorry, Android singles. Even so, this is a big move. While Bumble, Badoo, Hinge and other dating apps have introduced some form of video to their services, Tinder's sheer clout promises to make video a mainstay feature.