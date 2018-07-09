Fornite’s Playground mode could be a cash cow

For those who haven't dived in, the Playground mode loads up just four players (down from the standard 100 in a battle royale match) to fiddle around in their own private multiplayer map. With bonus resources, item-granting pinatas and infinite respawns, folks can take it easy and explore the game's mechanics outside of frantic fighting. While players can use it to practice as Epic intended, they've really let their creative flag fly, constructing magnificent structures and hilarious bounce courses. They've even tried to remake Mario Kart.

It's happening! They are sensing the end of the world! The Llamas are migrating!



Imgur link for all the screenshots: https://t.co/bCYw85VEP2 pic.twitter.com/gW1zUsiOVE — Martijn sandtmann (@Snowflaxe) July 4, 2018

If Epic lets players charge money for their creations, they'd probably work overtime to pump out their own maps or objects to sell to each other. Okay, they probably couldn't market a Mario Kart course or recreations from other games (like this Link), but players are already interested in what each other are making. They've asked Epic for functionality to save and share their obstacle courses and structures for others to experience. And if the studio expands the game's creative toolset, the community could sell other things they already (indirectly) spend real-world money on, like character skins or weapons. This could be very lucrative for Epic, too: Between 2011 and early 2015, Steam Workshop creators selling mods, cosmetics and other extras earned $57 million. Since content makers only get a 25 percent cut of the sale price, that means Valve pocketed $171 million. (Hopefully Epic would honor its payment commitments to creators, something Valve hasn't always done.)

Even if the permanent Playgrounds mode came out largely unchanged from its initial test version, creators could still probably make a mint on customized maps. But there's nothing stopping Epic from adding plenty of pseudo-developer tools to tweak environmental effects and world variables. Players could use those to make their own custom modes, or even their own mini-games. The half-game, half-development platform Roblox is set up like that to encourage its players to create new areas and experiences -- and sell them to others. Out of a reported 64 million players, over 1.7 million are creators who were expected to earn $30 million over the course of 2017.

Me and my friends created our own mini game on Fortnite Playground mode!

Introducing, Fortnite: Edit Royale. The aim of the game is to edit the floor to make your opponent meet their death. There are different arenas, each getting smaller and smaller! here's a sneak peek pic.twitter.com/CYNvzcL5ZO — Ali San 🤪 (@TheSanPlanet) July 8, 2018

Last July, a Roblox Corporation spokesperson told Engadget that the game's growth over the last few years was partially due to YouTube influencers who made channels dedicated to the title. Epic could say the same about Fortnite, which owes some of its success to a rabid streaming community which reportedly helped it become the most-watched game on Twitch. Assuming Fortnite's still popular when the permanent Playgrounds mode comes out, the game's streaming legions will almost certainly cover all the new maps and experiences players create.

Epic could just open a marketplace and leave Playgrounds as a creative sandbox version of the regular battle map. But there's another option: Leave the island behind. Epic could just give players a blank canvas to make their own areas. Or it could construct an entirely new world and populate it with computer-controlled enemies or non-combat challenges. Focusing on creation and discovery instead of PvP combat is how Minecraft got big, and it still has 74 million monthly players, according to the head of that game franchise Helen Chiang.

Of course, fans will be eager to enjoy Playgrounds as soon as possible, and Epic will probably develop it iteratively. In a subreddit post, the Fortnite team listed a handful of improvements players should expect in the next version. They're far from grandiose, but is just the beginning as Epic looks for feedback from it's fans.