China pours $1 billion into a 'Hyperloop' for cars

Arrivo, if you're unfamiliar, is the transportation project founded by Brogan BamBrogan and other staffers who left Hyperloop One. Rather than adopt a like-for-like copy of the original trains-in-vacuum-tubes plan, Arrivo would use mag-lev sleds to carry cars in closed off tunnels. The idea being to get vehicles from point A to B at 200 miles an hour, rather than using existing highways at their far slower speeds.

The fact that Arrivo is the second "Hyperloop" company to have accepted Chinese backing this week, and interest in their systems is increasing. Bloomberg believes that the $1 billion sum could finance up to three legs of a route, with each one running up to nine miles long. And partnerships like this could help persuade investors that these systems are worth pursuing in the longer term.