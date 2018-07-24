Elgato introduces a $100 mini version of its livestream controller

The discounted price reflects the Stream Deck Mini's six-key array, down from the fifteen buttons available on the original. But the smaller unit is a better fit for limited workspaces or broadcasting on the go, containing everything in a propped-up case -- no stand needed. Like its predecessor, the new model natively integrates with streaming services including OBS Studio, XSplit, Streamlabs, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Mixer, and more. Users can program button functionality through a drag-and-drop interface on desktop, and even set up multiple actions to trigger from a single key press. If the tiny controller fits your budget or nomad lifestyle, buy it online from Elgato's website.