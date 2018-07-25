Netflix profile icons are getting a facelift

In addition to the updated icons, Netflix is adding a selection of options from its burgeoning roster of original shows. It doesn't look like Frank Tagliano from Lilyhammer made the cut, but Luke Cage, Kimmy Schmidt and Elle from Stranger Things can soon serve as your profile icon. Consider this our vote for Bojack Horseman.

Netflix says the new options will start rolling out to mobile, the Netflix website and other devices over the next few weeks.