EA will launch its premium Origin Access subscription next week

As a premium tier extension of Origin Access, 'Premier' still offers the same goodies as the default or basic tier -- access to The Vault and 10% off on Origin Store purchases -- but it'll also give you unlimited access to fresh releases, and the chance to immerse yourself in said releases five days prior to launch.

But if scooping up games like Anthem, Battlefield V, Madden NFL 19 and FIFA 19 sounds like a tempting proposition, ready your wallets. EA's admission price is $14.99 per month -- or $99 for an annual subscription, which saves you $80. There are no changes for players subscribed to the basic Origin Access plan, which for the time being remains at $4.99 per month, or $29.99 annually.