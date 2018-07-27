Twitter's tougher stance on users is hurting its growth

The number of people actively using Twitter fell in the second quarter of 2018, the company confirmed today. Monthly active users slipped to 335 million in the three-month period, down from 334 million. Curiously, the one million drop-off came from America, rather than any of the company's international markets. For Twitter, that's a serious concern, though not an unexpected one. The company has been under pressure to tackle bots and extremist accounts that are breaking community guidelines. Chief executive Jack Dorsey has promised to do better, with moderators reportedly suspending over 70 million accounts over the last two months.
Twitter seems to be cleaning up its platform, albeit slowly. That tough, but necessary work should improve the service for everyone, earning goodwill from longtime users and creating a healthier business in the process. The short-term drop in active accounts, though, won't be appreciated by many investors. Following the release of its second quarter earnings, Twitter shares plunged more than 15 percent in premarket trading. Not good.