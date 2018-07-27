Twitter's tougher stance on users is hurting its growth

For Dorsey and his team, it's a tricky balancing act. If the company can eradicate toxic accounts, it should encourage users to stay on the platform and log in more frequently. That ray of hope shines through in the company's steady growth in daily active users -- Twitter doesn't disclose the actual figure, but confirmed that it's risen by 11 percent year-over-year. That's a fraction higher than last quarter and roughly in line with every quarter in 2017. The company will, undoubtedly, like that growth to be higher, but it's a positive number in an otherwise lackluster report.

Twitter might be losing users, but it's making money. The company made $711 million in revenue during the quarter, up from $665 million before. That led to $100 million in profit -- a huge jump from the $61 million reported in its last financial earnings. It's the third consecutive quarter that Twitter has turned a profit, and its third ever, meaning the company has finally found a seemingly stable business model. "We're maintaining profitability while we make investments in the business," Ned Segal, Twitter's CFO said, "achieving strong revenue growth and introducing product updates that make Twitter both healthier and easier to use."

In a press release, Dorsey confirmed that the drop in monthly active users was a direct consequence of the company's clean-up operation. "Our second quarter results reflect the work we're doing to ensure more people get value from Twitter every day," he said. "We want people to feel safe freely expressing themselves and have launched new tools to address problem behaviors that distort and distract from the public conversation."

This is a developing story. More to follow...