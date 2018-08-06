Lyft offers Avis rentals to drivers who don't own cars

Lyft drivers now have another major choice if they want to offer rides without buying their own cars. The ridesharing service has struck a deal that will have the Avis Budget Group offer "thousands" of vehicles through Lyft's Express Drive program in North America. There's no mention of the rates or terms of the deal, but the aim remains to make Lyft work feasible without the "cost and burden" of ownership. The cars should become available through the Lyft app in the next few months.