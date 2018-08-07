Logitech's wireless iPhone charging stand helps you watch movies

A light on the back helps confirm that it's working without too much distraction, and Logitech promises overheat protection.

This is a standard Qi charger and doesn't technically require Apple handsets, but it's designed with the iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus in mind (and, we presume, future iPhones). You're probably not about to buy one for an Android phone in the first place, but it's worth noting before you spend your hard-earned cash. And you'll be spending a fair amount. Powered will cost $70 when it arrives later in August -- a familiar price for some charging stands, but not what you'd call a bargain.