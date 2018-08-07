‘House of Cards’ returns for its final season November 2nd

While we'll have to wait and see how Spacey's Frank Underwood will be written out of the series, the fifth season had already set the focus to shift to his wife Claire (Robin Wright). After taking over the presidency from Frank, following a lot of shady endeavors, Claire suddenly didn't appear too keen to issue the presidential pardon her husband was expecting to clear him. The final scene features Claire breaking the fourth wall and declaring, "My turn."

The streaming giant released a teaser for the new season earlier this year.