Netflix's 'Next Gen' trailer features John Krasinski as your robot buddy

Netflix paid $30 million for the rights, which may have been one of the biggest deals coming out of the festival; With footage, it's clear what the streaming company saw in the film. Featuring the voice talents of Charlyne Yi, John Krasinski, Michael Peña, Constance Wu, Jason Sudeikis and David Cross, Next Gen seems like Big Hero 6 crossed with I, Robot. It looks bright, earnest and full of jokes -- a crisp family-friendly film with pretty good computer-animated visuals for a non-Disney/Pixar/Dreamworks production.