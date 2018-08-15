Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix
save
Save
share

Netflix's 'Next Gen' trailer features John Krasinski as your robot buddy

The movie arrives on September 7th.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Netflix

Netflix's movies and shows couldn't compete at Cannes this year, but the streaming titan did come home with more content -- including worldwide distribution rights (except in China) for the animated film Next Gen. The company released the first trailer for the film, which is arriving on September 7th.

Netflix paid $30 million for the rights, which may have been one of the biggest deals coming out of the festival; With footage, it's clear what the streaming company saw in the film. Featuring the voice talents of Charlyne Yi, John Krasinski, Michael Peña, Constance Wu, Jason Sudeikis and David Cross, Next Gen seems like Big Hero 6 crossed with I, Robot. It looks bright, earnest and full of jokes -- a crisp family-friendly film with pretty good computer-animated visuals for a non-Disney/Pixar/Dreamworks production.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr