Turkey’s president calls for a boycott of US electronics

The ongoing disputes between the two countries began with the detainment of Andrew Brunson, an American pastor who has been accused of espionage and terrorism. The US has since imposed financial sanctions on two Turkish ministers, leading Turkey to clap back with its own sanctions. And last week, Donald Trump announced that he was looking to double the steel and aluminum tariffs that the US has imposed on Turkey, adding fuel to the fire.

I have just authorized a doubling of Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum with respect to Turkey as their currency, the Turkish Lira, slides rapidly downward against our very strong Dollar! Aluminum will now be 20% and Steel 50%. Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

In his speech yesterday, Erdogan said these moves were part of a larger effort to disable the country. "They do not refrain from using the economy as a weapon against us, as they tried in the areas of diplomacy, military or efforts for social and political instability," he said.