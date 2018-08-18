Netflix axes Michelle Wolf and Joel McHale talk shows

Both were promising new entries to the platform's roster: Wolf, in particular, was the talk of the town after delivering a scathing routine at the White House Correspondents' Dinner that targeted members of the Trump administration, including people in the room. McHale, on the other hand, promised a show that could make fun of anyone and everyone.

While these cancellations suggest that Netflix still hasn't found the format that works best for the platform -- it also recently canceled Chelsea -- it's still in the talk show business. It released the second season (on the service, that is) of Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee in July. There's also David Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, which landed former President Obama as its first guest and enjoys positive reception.