Dell unveils slim USB-C monitor with super-bright HDR

This isn't the most advanced screen you'll find between its 16.7 million-color output, edge LED lighting and 5ms peak response time, but you are getting an IPS panel with over 99 percent sRGB color coverage and 90 percent of the cinematic DCI-P3 gamut. And if you're a gamer with the right hardware, you'll be glad to know it touts AMD FreeSync to eliminate screen tearing artifacts.

You will pay a premium for all this tech. The 27 USB-C Ultrathin will go on sale September 20th for $550. That's not egregious for what you're getting, but you will have to decide if vivid HDR and USB-C simplicity are more important than 4K or a super-wide aspect ratio.

Follow all the latest news from IFA 2018 here!