Google Assistant can now understand two languages at once

Google is also expanding the availability of its smart speaker Google Home Max. It is launching in the UK, France and Germany today. That brings the total up to six countries, including the US, Canada and Australia.

The company is also working on making voice control using Chromecast more seamless. If you have set a Chromecast as the default TV for your Google Home, then you no longer have to instruct Google Assistant where you want to watch your media -- rather than saying "Hey Google, play Stranger Things on the Family Room TV," you can just say "Hey Google, play Stranger Things" and it will appear on your pre-selected device.

You can also see visual responses from Google Assistant on your television screen, thanks to Chromecast and Google Home. It won't even interrupt what you're watching; it will simply overlay the content.