'Let's Sing 2019' is the latest game destined for the Wii

While THQ Nordic didn't say why it was supporting the Wii, it's likely due to the system's popularity in its heyday and the very nature of Let's Sing. Gamasutra observed that Nintendo sold over 101 million Wiis worldwide -- some of those are bound to persist in people's living rooms. And let's face it, you don't need a powerful console to play a singing game. While the Wii version probably won't be the most popular version of Let's Sing, it's telling there are still new games for the machine five years after Nintendo put it out to pasture.