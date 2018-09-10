Pinterest is still being used by 250 million people every month

Pinterest has a global community, with less than half of its users in the US, and more than 80 percent of newcomers living outside the country. The company says its users are actively engaged, citing a Nielsen study (which it commissioned) stating that 98 percent of members try out ideas they find on the platform in real life, compared with about 71 percent of total social media users.

While some skeptics expected that Pinterest wouldn't be long for this world, eight years after launching, it's not too far behind Twitter (335 million) in terms of monthly active users. Recent updates such as additional group board features and an experiment that let you search pins by skin tone are certainly user friendly. They may have encouraged Pinners to use the platform more frequently, helping to boost usage numbers to the latest milestone.