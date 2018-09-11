Amazon snags exclusive Jack White documentary and EP

Amazon will soon be the home for some exclusive Jack White content, the company announced on Tuesday. The musician will release a documentary on Prime Video that centers on his concert at The Anthem in Washington, DC -- part of his Boarding House Reach tour -- as well as White's time spent exploring the nation's capital. Additionally, Amazon will release an EP featuring six live recordings from the concert through Amazon Music. It includes four songs from White's most recent album along with the title tracks from Blunderbuss and The White Stripes' Icky Thump.