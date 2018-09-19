Jaguar's next-gen Formula E race car packs more power

Like rival cars this year, the I-Type 3 even eliminates one of the most annoying aspects of Formula E: the obligatory mid-race car swap. Better batteries give the car the range to handle the entire race in one shot, freeing Jaguar to meet the league's new one-car-per-driver rule.

You'll see the new i-Type in action when the next season starts on December 15th in Saudi Arabia. While we'd expect many competing cars to match certain baseline features, Jaguar thinks it can stand out. It believes it's the first team to craft its powertrain entirely in-house, and this might give it an edge over challengers that have to rely on outside help. In other words, Formula E might not be quite so cookie-cutter as it was in its earlier days.