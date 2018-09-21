Show More Results

Image credit: Telltale Games
'Walking Dead' studio Telltale lays off most of its staff

Just 25 employees reportedly remain at the developer.
Telltale Games

Telltale Games, the studio behind titles such as The Walking Dead and The Wolf Among Us, has laid off most of its staff, according to multiple reports. Engadget has contacted the company for confirmation.

The developer released the first episode of The Walking Dead: The Final Season last month. The second episode is scheduled to land next week, the third in November and the fourth and final episode in December.

Last November, Telltale laid off 90 employees, a quarter of its workforce. Now, just 25 remain, with The Verge reporting that there was no severance for the laid-off staff members. Earlier this year, Telltale announced a game based on the hit Netflix series Stranger Things and a sequel to The Wolf Among Us, but those are "effectively canceled," USgamer reports.

