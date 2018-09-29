Watch the iPhone XS survive drop tests on concrete

The phones endured an 11-foot drop with nary a scratch, but raising the bar to 20 feet all but destroyed the XS Max. While the phones survived most of the drops attempted in the video, other tests indicated that a six-foot fall could be enough to shatter the glass.

So, even though the iPhone XS and XS Max seem to be sturdier overall, investing in a good case and a screen protector is probably a good idea. After all, Apple's charging hundreds of dollars to replace the screen out of warranty if you don't have AppleCare+ coverage.