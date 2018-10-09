Google's Pixel 3 event by the numbers

5 Ghz: The Chromecast is already three generations deep, can you believe it? The latest iteration doesn't stray too far from the line's already successful formula, offering add-on 1080p streaming capabilities to any TV for $35. The new version, however, offers 5 GHz 802.11ac Wi-Fi support as well for a stronger and more stable internet connection.

10W charges: Google is continuing the industry's on again, off again relationship with wireless charging technology thanks to the Qi-enabled Pixel 3. The $80 accessory effectively turns your phone into a smart display as it charges, so this might well be an inexpensive alternative to the Home Hub.

0 Hubs: So much for Phillips and Apple dominating the smart light game. Google and GE announced on Tuesday that they're teaming up to release a line of intelligent home lights that don't require a separate hub as the Hue do. Instead, these bulbs will pair directly to any Google Home speaker.

7-inch touchscreen: Google's first "visual smart speaker" hopes to go where no smart home device has gone before: your bedroom. That's because, unlike Facebook's creeptastic offering from last week, Google's Home Hub doesn't include a camera.

29 PPI: That's how much more dense the pixels are packed in Google's new Pixel Slate 2-in-1 tablet-top than the 12.9 inch iPad Pro.

40 percent louder: YOU HEAR THAT, FELLOW SUBWAY RIDERS? THE NEW PIXEL 3'S FRONT SPEAKER IS NEARLY TWICE AS NOISY AS LAST YEAR'S MODEL! ISN'T THAT GREAT? WAIT, WHY ARE YOU PRYING THE DOORS OPEN, WE'RE NOT AT THE NEXT STATION YE--HEY, PUT ME DOWN.

Follow all the latest news from Google's Pixel 3 event here!