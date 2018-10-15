Netflix will stream the BBC’s three-part ‘Dracula’ series

Netflix and the UK's BBC One are teaming up on a three-part Dracula series, which the British broadcaster will air in the UK and Netflix will premiere outside of the UK. Each part will be 90 minutes long and the series is written by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, the creators of Sherlock. "There have always been stories about great evil," the two said in a statement. "What's special about Dracula, is that Bram Stoker gave evil its own hero."
"We can't wait to bring Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss' brilliant storytelling to our members around the world and we are eager to collaborate on yet another series with the BBC," said Larry Tanz, Netflix's head of content acquisition. The streaming giant is the home to a number of BBC productions outside of the UK, including series like Peaky Blinders and Black Earth Rising. Last month, Netflix snagged the streaming rights to Bodyguard, a highly popular six-part BBC One series that aired earlier this year.