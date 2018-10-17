Scribd's latest reading bundle includes The New York Times

According to TechCrunch, once you sign up and pay through Scribd, you'll be given separate logins, unlocking full access to The Times' website and apps, as well as Scribd's library of ebooks, audiobooks, comic books, and more.

The move gives Scribd the jump on Apple, which is reportedly planning a news, video, and music subscription that the Times is also apparently a part of. Meanwhile, Google has also made it easier than ever to pay for news subscriptions by roping in publishers for its own tap-to-subscribe service. (So you really have no excuse to be out of the news loop.)

Along with The Guardian, The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, NPR and ProPublica, the Times was part of Scribd's initial rollout of select news articles. The newspaper also teamed up with Spotify on a similar bundle last year.