Dyson will build its electric cars in Singapore

Dyson's electric car is shrouded in mystery. Back in 2016, documents spotted by The Guardian revealed that the company had received substantial funding from the UK government. Dyson confirmed its ambition to build an electric car in September last year, with an expected launch date of 2020. That timeframe has since slipped, though the company appears to be making progress. It's assembled a 400-person team and set up a research facility at Hullavington Airfield in the UK. Two months ago, the company also revealed plans for a 10-mile test track that will be used, presumably, to test the first car and its eventual siblings.