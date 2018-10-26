Arlo cameras will soon detect animals, vehicles and packages

The company aims to help you understand exactly what sets off its motion sensors. Recognizing animals and more types of objects could cut down on false alarms when they're in your camera's line of sight. You might not want to be alerted when your dog has wandered into the frame, though custom notifications can keep you in the loop when a package lands on your doorstep.

Arlo Start subscriptions begin at $3/month, rising to $15/month depending on the features you want (such as cloud storage for recordings and e911 service) and how many cameras you have. The latest AI features will be available for all subscribers at no extra cost. Arlo Smart's computer vision technology can already recognize people and things like swaying trees through its Cloud Activity Zones feature that lets you filter specific areas so background movement doesn't trigger your camera.