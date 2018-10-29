OnePlus 6T is coming to T-Mobile on November 1st

Yes, the rumor was true: OnePlus is making its phones available through a US carrier for the first time. T-Mobile will sell the OnePlus 6T through both its retail stores and online as of November 1st as part of an exclusive deal. It'll normally sell for $580 up front in an 8GB/128GB configuration ($0 down and $24.17 per month for two years), but it'll be available for $300 ($0 down and $11.67 per month) for a "limited time" if you trade in qualifying hardware. And if you're particularly eager, you can score the 6T at the T-Mobile store in New York City's Times Square on October 29th at 5PM Eastern.