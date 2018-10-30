The new MacBook Air vs. the competition: Retina display and more

It's been a while since we've seen a new MacBook Air, and this year's model has been given some serious attention. It's now packing a Retina Display and a more reliable butterfly keyboard, making it a good choice for those who need something small and powerful. But it's not the only super thin contender vying for a spot in your purse or shoulder bag. In the past year Microsoft, Dell and HP have all put out great laptops that won't drag you down in either weight or performance. We've measured them up in the table below, though for the real scoop you'll need to check out our full review of the MacBook Air when it comes out next month.
|MacBook Air (2018)
|Surface Laptop 2
|Dell XPS 13
|HP Spectre 13
|Price
|$1199 / $1399
|$999 / $1,299 / $1,599 / $2,199 / $2,699
|$850 / $1,150 / $1,360 / $1,830
|$1100
|Dimensions
|11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches (30.41 x 21.24 x 1.56 cm)
|12.13 x 8.79 x 0.57 inches (30.81 x 22.23 x 1.45 cm)
|11.9 x 7.8 x 0.46 inches (30.2 x 19.9 x 1.16 cm)
|12.03 x 8.83 x 0.41 inches (30.56 x 22.43 x 1.04 cm)
|Weight
|2.75 pounds (1.25 kg)
|2.76 pounds (1.25 kg) / 2.83 pounds (1.28 kg)
|2.67 pounds (1.21 kg)
|2.45 pounds (1.11 kg)
|OS
|macOS Mojave
|Windows 10
|Windows 10
|Windows 10
|Display
|13.3-inch Retina display
|13.5-inch PixelSense
|13.3-inch InfinityEdge
|13.3-inch IPS LED
|Resolution
|2,560 x 1,600
|2,256 x 1,504
|1,920 x 1,080 / 3,840 x 2,160
|1,920 x 1,080 / 3,840 x 2,160
|Processor
|Intel Core i5 (1.6 GHz)
|Intel Core i5 (1.6 GHz) / Core i7 (1.9 GHz)
|Intel Core i3 (2.2 GHz) / Core i5 (1.6 GHz) / Core i7 (1.8 GHz)
|Intel Core i5 (1.6 GHz) / Core i7 (1.8 GHz)
|Memory
|8 GB
|8 / 16 GB
|4 / 8/ 16 GB
|8 / 16 GB
|Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 617
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Storage
|128 / 256 GB
|128 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB
|128 / 256 GB
|256 / 512 GB / 1 TB
|Ports
|Thunderbolt 3 x2
|USB 3.0, Mini DisplayPort, Surface Connect
|Thunderbolt 3 x3, USB-C, SD card
|Thunderbolt 3 x3, USB-C
|Wireless
|802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2
|802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.1
|802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2
|802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2
|Battery
|50.3 WHr
|Not available
|52 WHr
|43.7 WHr
* Specs listed are for default configurations and may not include all upgrade options available at checkout.