Image credit: Apple
The new MacBook Air vs. the competition: Retina display and more

Apple's lightweight machine finally gets a better screen, but is that enough?
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
17m ago in Personal Computing
It's been a while since we've seen a new MacBook Air, and this year's model has been given some serious attention. It's now packing a Retina Display and a more reliable butterfly keyboard, making it a good choice for those who need something small and powerful. But it's not the only super thin contender vying for a spot in your purse or shoulder bag. In the past year Microsoft, Dell and HP have all put out great laptops that won't drag you down in either weight or performance. We've measured them up in the table below, though for the real scoop you'll need to check out our full review of the MacBook Air when it comes out next month.

MacBook Air (2018) Surface Laptop 2 Dell XPS 13 HP Spectre 13
Price $1199 / $1399 $999 / $1,299 / $1,599 / $2,199 / $2,699 $850 / $1,150 / $1,360 / $1,830 $1100
Dimensions 11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches (30.41 x 21.24 x 1.56 cm) 12.13 x 8.79 x 0.57 inches (30.81 x 22.23 x 1.45 cm) 11.9 x 7.8 x 0.46 inches (30.2 x 19.9 x 1.16 cm) 12.03 x 8.83 x 0.41 inches (30.56 x 22.43 x 1.04 cm)
Weight 2.75 pounds (1.25 kg) 2.76 pounds (1.25 kg) / 2.83 pounds (1.28 kg) 2.67 pounds (1.21 kg) 2.45 pounds (1.11 kg)
OS macOS Mojave Windows 10 Windows 10 Windows 10
Display 13.3-inch Retina display 13.5-inch PixelSense 13.3-inch InfinityEdge 13.3-inch IPS LED
Resolution 2,560 x 1,600 2,256 x 1,504 1,920 x 1,080 / 3,840 x 2,160 1,920 x 1,080 / 3,840 x 2,160
Processor Intel Core i5 (1.6 GHz) Intel Core i5 (1.6 GHz) / Core i7 (1.9 GHz) Intel Core i3 (2.2 GHz) / Core i5 (1.6 GHz) / Core i7 (1.8 GHz) Intel Core i5 (1.6 GHz) / Core i7 (1.8 GHz)
Memory 8 GB 8 / 16 GB 4 / 8/ 16 GB 8 / 16 GB
Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 617 Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 620
Storage 128 / 256 GB 128 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB 128 / 256 GB 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB
Ports Thunderbolt 3 x2 USB 3.0, Mini DisplayPort, Surface Connect Thunderbolt 3 x3, USB-C, SD card Thunderbolt 3 x3, USB-C
Wireless 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.1 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2
Battery 50.3 WHr Not available 52 WHr 43.7 WHr

* Specs listed are for default configurations and may not include all upgrade options available at checkout.

