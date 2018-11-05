Tencent games will verify IDs to limit playing time for children

The new system is already in effect for Tencent's flagship Honor of Kings game, but it will be in effect for 10 titles by the end of 2018. Every game should have the check in place sometime in 2019. Tencent didn't say how it would verify users, but has been testing face recognition in Honor of Kings.

As you might guess, this could easily raise eyebrows for privacy advocates. Even if there are protections in place, Tencent will still be asking for sensitive information about minors. It might not have much choice, though. While much of the pressure to impose play limits has come from parents, teachers and others who aren't in a position to effect change, the Chinese government hasn't been shy about supporting measures like this. Tencent risked antagonizing officials and prompting stricter regulations if it simply ignored government concerns.