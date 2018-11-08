Tesla replaces Elon Musk as board chair with Telstra CFO Robyn Denholm

In a statement, Denholm said "I believe in this company, I believe in its mission and I look forward to helping Elon and the Tesla team achieve sustainable profitability and drive long-term shareholder value." She's previously held positions in finance and strategy at tech companies like Sun Microsystems and Juniper Networks and according to Musk, "she has made significant contributions as a Tesla Board member over the past four years in helping us become a profitable company."

Denholm also served on the committee that explored going private in the whirlwind period after Musk's fateful tweets. Other parts of the SEC settlement included $20 million in penalties, and a promise for plans to place procedures and controls on Musk's tweets.