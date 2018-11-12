Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: OnePlus
save
Save
share

The purple OnePlus 6T is coming to North America and Europe

It already debuted in China.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
OnePlus

When the OnePlus 6T launched earlier this month, buyers had two options when it came to color -- a matte black and a glossy black. But soon, customers in North America and Europe will be able to snag a purple variant of the phone. The Thunder Purple option will be available through OnePlus' online store starting November 15th.

These won't be the first markets to get the new variant, however. Thunder Purple debuted in China last week, but at the time, it wasn't clear if the variant would be a regional launch or if it would be expanded elsewhere. Phones in the new color variant are black at the top and gradually fade into purple.

Thunder Purple phones come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Like the other color variants with that configuration, it will cost $579.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr