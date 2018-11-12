The purple OnePlus 6T is coming to North America and Europe

A soft gradual fade from luminescent purple to black sets #OnePlus6T Thunder Purple apart. Power and elegance, get the best of both. https://t.co/alS5oO1FAC pic.twitter.com/F0MZcxikai — OnePlus (@oneplus) November 12, 2018

These won't be the first markets to get the new variant, however. Thunder Purple debuted in China last week, but at the time, it wasn't clear if the variant would be a regional launch or if it would be expanded elsewhere. Phones in the new color variant are black at the top and gradually fade into purple.

Thunder Purple phones come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Like the other color variants with that configuration, it will cost $579.