Amazon is discounting Echo and Fire devices for Black Friday

Front and center during Amazon's week-long sale is its line of Echo devices. Here are all the discounts Amazon will be offering on its smart speakers:

All-New Echo Dot: $24.00 ($25.99 off)

Echo Dot Kids Edition: $49.99 ($20 off)

Echo (2nd generation): $69 ($30.99 off)

Echo (RED) edition: $69.00 ($30.99)

All-New Echo Plus: $109.99 ($40 off)

Echo Spot: $89.99 ($40 off)

All-New Echo Show: $179.99 ($50 off)

Amazon is also offering steeper discounts on some Echo devices if you purchase two or three of them at once. You can also bundle the Amazon Smart Plug with any Echo Device for $5 more.

If you're planning on cutting the cord soon, Amazon is also discounting its line of streaming devices and televisions with Fire TV built in:

Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote: $34.99 ($15 off)

Fire TV Cube with Far-Field Voice Control and 4K UHD/HDR: $59.99 ($60 off)

Fire TV Recast 500 GB with two tuners: $179.99 ($500)

Toshiba 32" 720p HD Smart TV - Fire TV Edition: $129.99 ($50 off)

Insignia 39" 1080p Full HD Smart TV - Fire TV Edition: $189.99 ($60 off)

Toshiba 50" 4K Ultra HD Smart TV - Fire TV Edition: $299.99 ($100 off)

They may seem like a bit of an afterthought at this point, but Amazon has a deep bench of tablets available, and most of them will be on sale during the extended Black Friday sale:

Fire 7 tablet with Alexa: $29.99 ($20 off)

Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet: $69.99 ($30 off)

All-New Fire HD 8 tablet with Alexa Hands-Free: $49.99 ($30 off)

All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet: $89.99 ($40 off)

Fire HD 10 tablet with Alexa Hands-Free: $99.99 ($50 off)

Amazon is also showing off a couple companies it has acquired over the years. Security cameras from Blink and Ring are both on sale:

Blink XT 1-Camera System: $78.99 ($51 off)

Ring Video Doorbell 2: $139.00 ($60 off)

Amazon's week-long Black Friday sale will include a whole bunch of other products as well. Just check the Black Friday page on Amazon's website for the full listings.