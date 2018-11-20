Alexa is about to hit more Bluetooth headphones and wearables

The kit allows manufacturers to build products that hook directly into the Alexa app on iOS or Android, rather than having to create their own app or Alexa skill. It also makes sure devices are automatically updated with new features whenever they arrive in the app. Qualcomm created a $299 reference design for a smart Alexa headset, which may help developers get started on their own Alexa Bluetooth devices.

If you pick up one of these Alexa-enabled products, you'll simply need to pair the device to your phone and run through a quick set up process in the app. By letting developers add Alexa functions to devices more easily, Amazon will be hoping to keep other voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant at bay as it forges ahead with its ambition to put Alexa absolutely everywhere.