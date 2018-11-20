Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
save
Save
share

Amazon bids on Fox regional sports channels from Disney deal

It could give the company an edge in streaming sports.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Now that Disney has to give up 22 regional sports channels in order to buy key Fox assets, who's going to snap them up? It might be Amazon. CNBC tipsters claim the internet giant is bidding on all of the channels, including the YES Network. It's not certain how much the company is bidding, but it's going up against a mix of companies that include investment firms and broadcasters like Sinclair.

This is still the first round of bidding, and it's far from certain that Amazon will win anything even if it makes it to the second round of bids (due by the end of 2018).

That Amazon is even in the running speaks volumes. Amazon is increasingly invested in sports between its live NFL games and its rapidly growing catalog of documentaries, but it's not really where you'd go if you were expecting significant coverage. That could change if it owned sports TV networks, especially if they have online rights for live games.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr