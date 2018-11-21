Microsoft's Android launcher now tracks your digital health

The 5.1 beta also adds "hey Cortana" voice control right from the launcher, and can sync both your Sticky Notes and To-Do entries across devices.

It's hard not to see Microsoft shadowing Google's just-released Digital Wellbeing tools to some extent. But that's not necessarily a bad thing. As The Verge notes, the Microsoft Launcher runs on devices running Android 4.2 and later. This gives people with older devices a major digital health option without having to buy new hardware. To put it another way, you can decide whether or not you're addicted to your phone before you buy a new model that might exacerbate the problem.